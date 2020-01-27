REMEMBERING KOBEMaryland Athletes, Coaches Send Condolences, Share Memories About Kobe Bryant
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens will reportedly listen to trade offers for Matthew Judon, according to CBS Sports.

Judon, who’s coming off a career season, is at the top of the list of free agents the Ravens want to re-sign.

At the end of the season press conference, Coach John Harbaugh said they “very much” want to keep Judon, and it might be “very hard’ to keep him.

“We’re going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed, as many as we can,” he said, noting a lot of things go into that like the business part of it between agents and team managers and players.

Judon had 54 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles while starting all 16 games for Baltimore, according to CBS Sports. He finished with 31 pressures with 17 quarterback knockdowns en route to a Pro Bowl season.

Baltimore has an estimated $28.7 million in effective cap space, which could also make it harder for them to keep Judon.

Read more on CBS Sports. 

