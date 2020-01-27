Comments
HARWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — A man in Harwood drowned in the Rhode River late Sunday afternoon after jumping off a yacht to retrieve a dinghy, Anne Arundel County Fire said Monday.
Firefighters responded to a report of a swimmer missing on the Rhode River near Locust Point in the area of the 1300 block of Cumberstone Road in Harwood at around 3:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The 911 caller said the subject jumped off a yacht to get a dinghy and then went under the water but did not resurface.
Divers searched the area and found the missing man just before 6:30 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.