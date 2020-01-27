NEW WINDSOR, Md. (WJZ) — An 80-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Carroll County Sunday night, officials said.
First responders were called to the crash in the area of Route 31 and Wakefield Valley Road in New Windsor just after 6 p.m Sunday.
A preliminary investigation showed the 55-year-old driver of a 2000 Toyota Echo and her passenger were heading east on Route 31 just past Wakefield Valley Road when she hit the 80-year-old woman, who was reportedly standing in the road, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said. She was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment; both people in the Toyota refused medical attention.
The sheriff’s office said the 80-year-old woman’s truck was parked on the side of the road with the engine running and headlights on but it’s unclear why she was in the road.
The other driver stayed at the scene and was not cited, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation; anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-386-5900 or email gpiper@carrollcountymd.gov.