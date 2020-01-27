Comments
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen in Montgomery County.
Officials said 68-year-old Donna Faye Hall was last seen around noon in the 1900 block of Flower Tree Terrace in Silver Spring.
Hall is five-foot-three, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes.
She was reportedly last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Montgomery County police said they and Hall’s family are concerned for her welfare.
Officials said she drives a two-door blue 2007 Ford Focus with Maryland tag 9DH8796.
Anyone with information should call police at 301-279-8000 or 911.