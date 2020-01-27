REMEMBERING KOBE"We Lost A Great One": Maryland Athletes Share Memories About Kobe Bryant
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two people are being evaluated by medical personnel after opening a suspicious package from China Monday morning, officials in Annapolis said.

First responders from Annapolis and Anne Arundel County were called to a home in the unit block of Maryland Avenue just before 10 a.m. for a report of a suspicious package.

The two people who opened the package said they were not feeling well and were taken to an area medical center for evaluation, the Annapolis Fire Department said.

The package was reportedly received from China two weeks ago, officials said.

The incident is under investigation.

