Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gigi, Among Victims In Fatal Helicopter Crash In California
Filed Under:Grammy Award, University of Maryand

LOS ANGELES (WJZ)– Producer Tracy Young made history at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Young became the first woman to win the Grammy for Best Remixed Recording.

She was also the first female to be nominated in that category.

The University of Maryland alumus won for her remix of the song “I Rise” originally by Madonna.

