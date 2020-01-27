Comments
LOS ANGELES (WJZ)– Producer Tracy Young made history at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Young became the first woman to win the Grammy for Best Remixed Recording.
She was also the first female to be nominated in that category.
Congrats to #UMD alum @DJTracyYoung, who won the award for Best Remixed Recording at today's #GRAMMYs! She was the first female producer ever nominated in the category. #StayFearlessUMD https://t.co/6cSINKiZbE
— Univ. of Maryland (@UofMaryland) January 27, 2020
The University of Maryland alumus won for her remix of the song “I Rise” originally by Madonna.