BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video shared online shows what appears to be a squeegee kid punching the driver of a car in Baltimore.

So far, the city has received 283 complaints about squeegee kids. One of the more recent incidents happened at the corner of President and Lombard Streets, and it was all caught on tape.

According to the police report, this all happened after the victim got out of his car to confront the squeegee kid for smacking his window after being asked not to wash his windshield.

“Some of the kids are great, but unfortunately, the few that are aggressive, make it difficult.” said Georgia Efthimiou, a Baltimore resident.

Just days later, squeegee kids are back on the very corner the incident occurred, as the city struggles to find a solution to this ongoing problem, police stop to hand out information on job training, before telling them they had to move along.

“And we’re working side by side with the Mayor’s Office of Youth and Family Services to number one, provide opportunities so those young men don’t have to do that. But for this case specifically, identify that person to hold them accountable.” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

“I think that’s what’s needed, that’s what it takes.” said Taurus Barksdale.

Barksdale, who started the “Hire A Squeegee Boy For A Day Challenge,” said this video is heartbreaking.

“Sometimes they can be the victim, sometimes they can be the aggressor. So it comes from both sides, but you know, we have to get them off the streets, period.” Barksdale said.

As for this specific incident, Commissioner Harrison said they are looking at the cameras from around the area to help identify the individual.