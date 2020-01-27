RICHMOND, VA (WJZ) — The Virginia Department of Health and local health officials are investigating three possible cases of a respiratory outbreak coming out of Wuhan, China, caused by a new coronavirus.
Virginia is investigating two cases in central Virginia and one case in the northern region who they say meet the clinical and epidemiologic criteria for coronavirus.
The health department has not released more specifics on where the patients live, work or have traveled. They did say they are working closely with these patients and anyone who was in close contact with them to prevent the spread of illness.
George Mason University’s Student Health Services, sent out a letter to students saying they were aware of reports that a Mason student coming back from China was exhibiting symptoms.
“This information is being shared on social media and communicated within social and academic networks at Mason,” the letter said.
The university did not confirm if the reports were true or that a student was one of those three people, and just confirmed they had heard of the reports.
“Because other Mason community members and residents of Northern Virginia may also have traveled to China recently, public health officials strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing good hygiene and general precautions to prevent the spread of all communicable diseases.”
There are currently five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, with more than 60 others being tested for the disease.