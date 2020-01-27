Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may seem like Purple Pride is everywhere you go, but it turns out Baltimore doesn’t make the cut when it comes to the nation’s best cities for football fans.
Charm City came in 19th on WalletHub’s latest list of the best cities for football fans.
The financial site compared 245 cities based on their support for both college and professional football teams.
It was Baltimore’s low engagement with college football that hurt it, according to WalletHub.
Pittsburgh topped the list for the second consecutive year, followed by Boston, Dallas, Green Bay and New York — all of which are home to NFL teams.
Washington, D.C., came in at number 16, while Towson ranked 91st, Annapolis ranked 124th and College Park ranked 147th.