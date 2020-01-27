REMEMBERING KOBE"We Lost A Great One": Maryland Athletes Share Memories About Kobe Bryant
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we look to the last days of this month, it’s easy to realize that it has been a very mild month indeed.

At BWI Marshall, we are averaging almost eight degrees above normal, a remarkable number.

This week will feature most days at or just slightly above normal once again.

Thursday will be our coolest day with a high of 40; our normal is now 42.

A storm is likely to form along the southeast coast by the weekend, but it appears it will have little impact here locally.

Updates coming later this week.

-Bob Turk

