BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 21-year-old was shot in east Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police were called to 22nd and Barclay Streets at around 9:14 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
The victim, a 21-year-old man, walked into an area hospital from a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.