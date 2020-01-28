Comments
SEVERNA PARK, MD. (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man drowned in the Severn River on Monday after a 911 call reported a wet jacket was found on the beach in Severna Park.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call at around 1:40 p.m. that reported the wet jacket found on the beach in the 400 block of Holland Road.
The caller believed the jacket’s owner was in the water. The first arriving firefighters found the man in two to three feet of water. They removed him and declared him dead at the scene just before 2 p.m.