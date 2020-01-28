TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Sheriff’s Office employee was indicted by a Grand Jury on one count of second-degree rape.
A warrant was issued Monday at which time Morton Stanley Winkler Jr, 54, of the 7700 block of Jenelles Way, was taken into custody. He was released on his own recognizance.
Police initiated an investigation after being notified of the allegation of a sexual assault on November 30, 2018.
The investigation was conducted in consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County after the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore County recused itself from the case due to the close working relationship between both agencies.
The Grand Jury indictment is sealed, prohibiting details of the case from being released at this time.