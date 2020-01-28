BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A candlelight vigil for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be held in downtown Baltimore on Tuesday.
The NBA legend died in a helicopter crash with his daughter and seven others Sunday.
“Tomorrow night the city should show up for this..” said Carmichael “Stokey” Cannady, a Baltimore mayoral candidate.
The vigil will be at the Memorial Plaza in front of City Hall, and mourners are asked to meet at 8 p.m. so that vigil can start at exactly 8:24 p.m.
I’ve been struggling with expressing my pain for a person that I never met.. but leaders find a way to peace things together when times are tuff. That’s what you always did Kobe. Your greatness was worthy of my hate.. You were that good. I use to wish you would miss every shot you took.. But then one day I realize that you were more than just a ball player.. you were a son, a dad and one of the greatest competitors I’ve ever seen play the game of basketball. That is why it’s so important to honor your legacy.. All of us took a page out of your book, even if it was the pages about life. You did right buy us and as a black man who love his kids more than I love life… I get why your kids were your peace. This will be ruff for a lot of real ones who walked in your footsteps. We lost more than you.. we lost hope and faith…that has to be restored in order to keep your memory alive. Tomorrow night will be tuff, but I am from a city that always answers the call.. Look over us Kobe and please know that you, Gigi and the rest of the lost souls are forever with us. Legend never die, which means your live forever. Thank you! Thank you for showing us what class looks like and for always going hard… We love you Kobe and tomorrow in Bmore.. we will say thanks to you and your legacy. May Allah protect us all and may you continue to lead in heaven. #mamba #KB #824 #longlivealexend