ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There may be hope in sight for frustrated Maryland commuters.
Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday the Chesapeake Bay Bridge will be open this summer, a year ahead of schedule with all-electronic tolling going live by then as well.
“I am pleased to announce that this project will be completed a full year ahead of schedule, and that all lanes on the Bay Bridge will be open by summer of 2020,” said Governor Hogan. “Our entire team has spent the past few months working around the clock to make today’s announcement possible. I want to thank all of the men and women who are designing and constructing these important projects, as well as everyone who operates, maintains, and protects the bridge and its travelers each and every day.”
At a Board of Public Works meeting in October, amid criticism and complaints from Maryland drivers, Gov. Hogan directed the Maryland Department of Transportation Authority to expedite the schedule for the project- which began in September 2019.
Hogan’s office claims that all milling work is finished and 54 percent of the latex modified concrete has been placed.
“Following the Governor’s direction, we’ve been working closely with the contractor to further minimize impacts to the public while continuing to expedite work,” said MDTA Executive Director Ports. “With warmer temperatures forecasted the week of February 2, the first rapid-set concrete pours will be able to take place during planned overnight closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and not impact daytime traffic.”
The next step includes finishing the latex modified concrete in the right lane, replacing joints, deck puncture repairs, replacing steel posts and other maintenance. The all-electronic tolling project will also continue.