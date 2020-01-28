Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have arrested a 34-year-old man in a shooting in downtown Baltimore early Tuesday morning.
Traevon George was charged with attempted murder, assault, and gun charges in the shooting.
Police said the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not release the man’s condition or the extent of his wounds.
Police said officers and a City Watch camera operator were able to find George nearby in the 600 block of Water Street. He was arrested and taken to Central Booking.