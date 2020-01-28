BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is sentenced to four years in prison, two of which are suspended, and three years’ probation for criminally negligent manslaughter and driving while under the influence.
Barry Samuels, 46, was found guilty of the death of a 21-year-old Darrin Waters that was the result of a car accident from June 21, 2019.
Waters was on a motorcycle driving down Reisterstown Road when Samuels turned left toward the parking lot of a local bar when he failed to stop to give the motorcycle the right of way.
Samuels didn’t finish his turn and stopped across the southbound lanes of Reisterstown Road, causing Waters to brake which catapulted him off the motorcycle and onto Samuel’s car.
Waters was taken to Shock Trauma and died. Police smelled alcohol on Samuel’s breath at the scene, was tested and got a .16 BAC, twice the legal limit for intoxication.