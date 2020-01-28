Filed Under:Billie Eilish, Blink 182, Delaware, Delaware news, Diplo, Dover, Firefly Music Festival, Halsey, Khalid, Local TV, Maggie Rogers, Rage Against The Machine, Talkers, The Woodlands


DOVER, DE (WJZ) — Firefly is coming back to The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware this summer and headlining the music festival will be Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink-182 Maggie Rogers and Rage Against The Machine.

Organizers released the lineup for the June 18-21 festival Tuesday. It’s the first time they’ve had multiple women headlining the music festival.

Diplo, Tove Lo will also be there.

Passes will be on sale starting on Feb. 3.

Learn more about the lineup and how to get tickets on Firefly’s website. 

