DOVER, DE (WJZ) — Firefly is coming back to The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware this summer and headlining the music festival will be Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink-182 Maggie Rogers and Rage Against The Machine.
Organizers released the lineup for the June 18-21 festival Tuesday. It’s the first time they’ve had multiple women headlining the music festival.
Diplo, Tove Lo will also be there.
Fireflyers, we’re going back to the Woodlands! ✨
Passes on sale 2/3 or grab them early by signing up for our presale. Payment plans are available. 🙌https://t.co/XYhroKRcdZ pic.twitter.com/UMKKWwWfjX
— Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) January 28, 2020
Passes will be on sale starting on Feb. 3.
Learn more about the lineup and how to get tickets on Firefly’s website.