



The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off Sunday at the Super Bowl in Miami.

If you’re not having you’re own gathering for the Big Game, there are plenty of watch parties in and around Baltimore.

Here’s a list of some of the Baltimore area bars and restaurants and their food and drink specials for Sunday.

Baby’s On Fire is hosting an All-You-Can Super Bowl party at 6 p.m.

1616 Thames Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21231

$20 gets you endless nachos, tacos, beer and wine.

Get It Inn II is hosting a Sunday Ticket party starting at noon.

2112 Fleet St, Baltimore, Maryland 21231

Special; $12 rum pitchers all day.

Hair Of The Dog Baltimore is hosting a Big Game 54 Party starting at 5:30 p.m.

1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21230

Tickets at $30 and include bottomless Domestic Drafts, Rail Liquor, and House Wine along with an awesome Big Game Buffet.

Heavy Seas Beer is hosting a pregame party starting at 11 a.m.

4615 Hollins Ferry Rd, Halethorpe, Maryland 21227

Specials: Half-price growlers and speciality bombers, 30% off speciality 4-packs: Schnee Boot, Red Flag & Grand Crew and happy hour all day.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is hosting its 29th annual World Famous Super Bowl Party starting at 6 p.m.

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore, Maryland 21224

Tickets at $70. Includes open bar, seafood and pit beef, turkey, raw oyster bad, and lots of entertainment.

Polish Home Club is hosting a Super Bowl Dinner Dance starting at 1 p.m.

512 S Broadway, Baltimore, Maryland 21231

Tickets are $25 and include a dinner of hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, green beans and an open bar.

Pratt Street Ale House is hosting The Big Game Viewing Party starting at 6:30 p.m.

206 W Pratt St, Baltimore, Maryland 21201

Specials: Wing feature, $3 select domestic bottles and $5 Oliver Brewing Company pints, glasses of wine, and rail drinks.

Shannon’s Pub & Grille is hosting a Super Bowl party starting at 5 p.m.

4401 Annapolis Rd, Halethorpe, Maryland 21227

Specials: $10 all-you-can-eat buffet, $12 buckets and $5 bomb drinks.

Twain’s Tavern is hosting a Super Bowl Party starting at 11 a.m.

8359 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard Pasadena, MD 21122

Specials: Happy hour prices all day, $1 wings and $13.99 for a pound of shrimp.

Know of another special? Please email us at cbsbaltimore@wjz.com.