BROOKLYN PARK, MD. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop Monday night after police found heroin and crack-cocaine they allege was his possession.
Officers stopped a car on Doris Avenue near Ruth Street in Brooklyn Park at around 11 p.m., leading to a search of the car where they found a clear plastic baggie that had suspected crack-cocaine in it.
The driver and passenger were detained, and when police searched the car more they found a clear bag with 46 capsules of heroin, valued at $460 and 13 plastic containers of crack-cocaine valuing at $449.
The passenger, Jordan Moore, was arrested, while the driver was released without charges, police said.
Moore, 19, of Baltimore, is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl/heroin, three counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and three counts of possession not marijuana.