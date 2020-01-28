Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Brooklyn Park, drug possession, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BROOKLYN PARK, MD. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop Monday night after police found heroin and crack-cocaine they allege was his possession.

Officers stopped a car on Doris Avenue near Ruth Street in Brooklyn Park at around 11 p.m., leading to a search of the car where they found a clear plastic baggie that had suspected crack-cocaine in it.

The driver and passenger were detained, and when police searched the car more they found a clear bag with 46 capsules of heroin, valued at $460 and 13 plastic containers of crack-cocaine valuing at $449.

The passenger, Jordan Moore, was arrested, while the driver was released without charges, police said.

Moore, 19, of Baltimore, is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl/heroin, three counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and three counts of possession not marijuana.

