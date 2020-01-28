  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in northwest Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 3800 block of W. Belvedere Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an unknown adult male who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries a short time later.

Homicide detectives have responded out and are investigating this murder.  At this time, detectives have no information about a suspect or motives.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

