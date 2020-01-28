BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced Tuesday that they have invited 23 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Sarasota.
The list includes six left-handed pitchers, six right-handed pitchers, four catchers, five infielders and two outfielders.
Adley Rutschman, the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, was among those invited to Spring Training.
Rutschman was a standout catcher at Oregon State University before being drafted by the Orioles. The 21-year-old switch hitter compiled a .411 batting average with 17 homers and 58 RBI in his last season with the Beavers.
Yusniel Diaz was also among those invited to Spring Training.
Diaz, once the top prospect in the Orioles organization, was acquired from the Dodgers in a trade that sent All-Star third baseman Manny Machado to Los Angeles.
Orioles pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 11 and the full squad report date is February 16.