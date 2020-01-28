GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after a 72-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and robbed in a Home Depot parking lot in Glen Burnie on Monday.
Officers responded to Baltimore Washington Medical Center at around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a citizen robbery near the store at 66 Mountain Road.
At around 8:50 p.m., the man was leaving his car when he was approached by an another man who allegedly assaulted him causing the victim to lose consciousness. When he woke up, his wallet next to him was missing money.
The victim went home and a family member called EMS, who took him to BWMC for treatment. Police said the suspect was described as a black man wearing dark clothing, who possibly struck the victim with an unknown object.
Northern District detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135.