BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland will have some representation in the big game on Sunday: the Puppy Bowl!
The starting lineup of 42 puppies has just been released for the cutest competition on TV. Three of the puppies are from the Last Chance Animal Rescue here in Maryland!
19-week-old Anise will be playing for team Fluff.
On team Ruff is 12-week-old Gia and 16-week-old Poppy.
The trio will join a total of 96 puppies from shelters across the US hoping to take home the “Lombarky” Trophy.
The 16th Animal Planet Puppy Bowl will kick off Sunday at 3 p.m.