BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A suspicious package reported at a Bel Air shopping center Tuesday afternoon was found to be empty, officials said.
The package turned out to be a sealed pressure cooker.
Law enforcement had set up a perimeter behind the Bel Air Plaza and near the back of the Target store, police said.
The shopping center is in the area of Route 24 and Baltimore Pike.
Chopper 13 was over the scene and showed a bomb robot handling the pressure cooker.
Police have not said how the pressure cooker may have ended up in the area.
