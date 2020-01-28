



Three alleged members of a white supremacist group have now been indicted on multiple charges, the justice department said Tuesday.

Brian Mark Lemley, Jr., 33, of Elkton and Newark, Delaware, and Canadian national Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27, were indicted in Delaware on Tuesday on firearms and alien-related charges.

The duo and William Garfield Bilbrough, IV, 19, of Denton, were also indicted in Maryland on Monday.

All three men, who are allegedly members of the white supremacist group “The Base,” were arrested near Baltimore earlier this month. A federal official said they were believed to be heading toward Richmond, Virginia, where a gun-rights rally was set to take place.

The rally drew thousands of attendees; despite concerns about possible violence, it ended peacefully.

Court records said the trio had hoped the rally would spark a civil war.

The indictment in Maryland charges Lemley and Bilbrough with conspiring to transport an alien, transporting an alien, and conspiring to transport and harbor certain aliens.

Lemley is also charged with transporting a machine gun in interstate commerce and disposing of firearm and ammunition to an illegal alien.

Lemley and Mathews are charged with being an alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition and transporting a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony.

The justice department said Bilbrough faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, while Lemley faces up to 90 years and Mathews faces up to 60 years.