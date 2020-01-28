  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fuel spill has closed some lanes of Fort McHenry Tunnel Tuesday morning.

Toll lanes no. 2 and no. 3 are closed due to the spill. The spill occurred after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The incident is causing delays along I-95 north in the area of the crash and fuel spill.

