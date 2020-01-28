Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fuel spill has closed some lanes of Fort McHenry Tunnel Tuesday morning.
Toll lanes no. 2 and no. 3 are closed due to the spill. The spill occurred after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Toll Lanes 2 & 3 at the Ft McHenry Tunnel, NB I-95, are blocked due to a collision involving a tractor trailer with fuel spill. @MDEnvironment is responding. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/iEDiFixs7x
— Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) January 28, 2020
The incident is causing delays along I-95 north in the area of the crash and fuel spill.