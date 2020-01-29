Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re a seafood lover, there’s a 7-pound seafood sandwich at one Baltimore eatery that might interest you.
The Seafood UFO at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood was recently featured on Thrillist’s “Fork Yeah” show.
It features seven types of shellfish, prepared five different ways, including a huge crabcake, fried oysters and shrimp, shrimp salad, crab mac & cheese balls topped with lettuce, tomato and Chesapeake mustard.
The owners say it’s meant to feed three to four people and it costs $120.
You can also get it shipped to you.