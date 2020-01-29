JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Nine men were arrested Monday for solicitation of prostitution and related charges during a sting operation in Howard County.
Officers arrested the would-be johns for soliciting prostitution at a hotel on Washington Boulevard in Jessup. Detectives had put out fake ads on a website that was known to be used for prostitution.
Men who called the number in the ad spoke with an undercover officer who gave a meeting location when the caller requested it.
When the men arrived and offered money for sex acts, they were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.
The men being charged are Andre Hutchins, 27, of Roanoke, VA Adrian Emmanuel Hewitt, 24, of Lanham Chaning Matthew Spriggs, 27, of Linthicum Juan Sanchez-Melchor, 49, of Laurel Miguel Roberto Mejia Vasquez, 35, of Annapolis Eric Juan Heron, 44, of Glen Burnie Matthew Allen Imholte, 41, of Columbia Johnny Lewis Savage, 54, of Jessup Kenneth Simmons, 51, of Severn.
If you are a victim of human trafficking, HCPD can offer housing, treatment and other help. If you suspect human trafficking or you or someone you know is a victim, call 911 or 410-313-3200 to speak privately to a detective. Howard County Police also has a tip line: 410-290-3784 or email: hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov