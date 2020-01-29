



A college student from Baltimore County died following a shooting at a South Carolina bar early Sunday morning.

Garrett Bakhsh, 18, was among the four injured and three killed at the shooting at a nightclub in Hartsville. Bakhsh died on Tuesday around 8 p.m. according to WLTX.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. at Mac’s Lounge, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee told local news outlets. The two other victims killed were identified as Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, according to the coroner’s office. The music venue is about a half mile from Coker College, where Bakhsh went to school.

A witness, interviewed by WMBF, described a chaotic scene as bar patrons ran for their lives.

Samuel Dupree told the station he was dancing when he heard something that at first sounded like a firecracker, but he turned and saw the gunfire. He said people in the bar were rushing toward the exit.

South Carolina Bar Shooting Crime scene tape stretches in front of Mac's Lounge, the scene of an early morning bar shooting, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Hartsville, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina Bar Shooting Hartsville police walk in front in front of Mac's Lounge, the scene of an early morning bar shooting, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Hartsville, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina Bar Shooting A law enforcement officer removes crime scene tape in front of Mac's Lounge, the scene of an early morning bar shooting, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Hartsville, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

“People were trying to get through that tiny door and they couldn’t,” he said. “I helped someone up off the ground I saw get trampled. I’m not going to let this person just died from getting run over.”

On Monday, police took two people into custody for the shooting.

Darius Grant Dickey is charged with four counts of attempted murder and five other charges, Baker said in a statement that added the investigation continues.

A second suspect is in custody, but that person’s name will not be released until police serve additional arrest warrants, Baker said.

A judge denied bond for Dickey, who did not have a lawyer at his hearing Monday afternoon.

Bakhsh, a freshman, played lacrosse at Coker University and was majoring in criminal justice, according to the university’s website.

He graduated from Hereford High School in 2019, where he also played lacrosse. He was a state finalist during the 2017-18 school year.

In a statement, Coker University said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our student, Garrett Bakhsh. Garrett was a freshman, a member of our men’s lacrosse team, and a friend to many in our Coker community. The entire campus community joins together in expressing our sympathy to Garrett’s family and our hearts go out to all impacted by this sad news.”

According to a GoFundMe created by friends of Baltimore County Police, Bakhsh was the son of two police officers and was hoping to enter into a career of law enforcement.

“This fund is being established to help Garrett’s family with immediate expenses as they navigate the difficult journey of bringing Garrett home to rest. Any remaining funds will be used to create a long term memorial tribute in Garrett’s name,” the GoFundMe page said.

