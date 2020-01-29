  • WJZ 13On Air

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old man.

Police say David Reeves, 80, of Oak Crest Village on Walther Boulevard, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say he walks with a slow shuffle and may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

