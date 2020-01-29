Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 80-year-old man.
Police say David Reeves, 80, of Oak Crest Village on Walther Boulevard, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
#MISSING: David Reeves (80) from Oak Crest Village on Walther Blvd since 3:30 pm. 5'11, 160 lbs, unk clothing descrip, bald, may be wearing glasses, walks w/a slow shuffle, may be confused. Call PC8 410-887-5310 or 911 if seen. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/tar3LBuKx2
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 30, 2020
Police say he walks with a slow shuffle and may be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.