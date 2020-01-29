  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a 55-year-old man was shot Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 2100 block of Homewood Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police did not release the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2433.

