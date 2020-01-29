Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The police chief in Bel Air is on administrative leave after being served a temporary protective order.
Chief Charles A. Moore Jr., was served the order by the Circuit Court for Harford County on Tuesday.
“Given that this is a personnel matter, the Town of Bel Air and the Bel Air Police Department have no further comment at this time.” the city said in a statement on their website.
Deputy Chief of Police Richard J. Peschek will be the acting chief of police during Moore’s absence.
