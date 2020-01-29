ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Legalized sports betting lives to fight another day.

From slots to game tables and now the possible addition of online sports betting, Maryland has slow-danced into gambling venues, much due to the fact that it is written into the constitution that voters must approve any new gaming in the state.

Sports betting has twice failed to get out of the legislature, but Sen. Craig Zucker thinks with this bill the odds are in his favor.

“We’re really going to put Marylanders first and do what’s best, in the best interest of Marylanders.” Zucker said. “This will put it on the referendum where we allow sports betting in the state of Maryland and right now the way my bill is drafted it would be in the casinos but we’re going to do workgroups on this and do what’s best for Marylanders.”

That includes the internet.

“That would be part of that. We’re going online. 90 percent of the sports betting across the country is online. We’re in the digital age and people want to be able to do it remotely. As long as they’re in Maryland if this goes through they’ll be able to do that.” Zucker said.

It needs voter approval in November, with money earmarked for education.