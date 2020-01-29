



Current Terps and University of Maryland alumni are mourning the loss of a College Park staple: D.P. Dough.

The national chain of calzone shops that are a regular in college towns announced it was closing its College Park location this Thursday, Jan. 30.

“It’s not goodbye. It’s see ya later. After 20 years of calzones in College Park, we will be closing our doors Thursday night,” a post on the eatery’s Facebook page read on Tuesday. ” It’s been an amazing journey, but all good things must come to an end.”

After they made the announcement, many current and former Terps were sad about their college spot closing.

D.P. Dough is closing this week?!?! College Park will never be a “Top 20 College Town!” — Jeff Barnes (@thejeffbarnes) January 29, 2020

The D.P. Dough in College Park is closing. This is a tragedy. i feel for those poor college students. — Kevin Hemer (@Kevin_Hemer) January 28, 2020

I’m spending my time at UMD ordering 1,000-calorie calzones every weekend, they’re spending it eating hot pot and rolled ice cream on Route 1… we are not the same pic.twitter.com/PD5VOrJXKV — mel (@melephant11) January 28, 2020

Troubling news out of College Park as @DPDoughCP announces it’s shutting down Thursday night. In a college town overrun with mediocre pizza, D.P. Dough was a breath of fresh air, bringing late night calzones to a campus full of starving, exhausted students. We’ll miss you DPD❤️ pic.twitter.com/B9umTQE07t — uly (@y00lz) January 28, 2020

“To all of those that visited or called last night…THANK YOU!! All hearts are so warmed with all the memories and stories you shared with us. We were overwhelmed by the turnout and will be extra prepared during these last two days to serve as many calzones as we can!”

D.P. Dough will be open in College Park from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday before it closes its doors for good.

The closest location of D.P. Dough to Baltimore will now be the shop on the University of Delaware’s campus in Newark.

The good news, the D.P. Dough in Newark had previously closed its Main Street location there before reopening on Elkton Road several years later. So, maybe there’s hope of a comeback?