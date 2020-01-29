Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Public Works is dealing with a sanitary sewer overflow near Hampden.
Approximately 470 gallons of overflow was reported at 3939 Falls Road on January 29, the receiving water coming from Johns Falls.
Baltimore DPW has advised avoiding direct contact with the water impacted by the overflow.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan