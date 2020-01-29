BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two children and 13 adults have died from flu-related illnesses in Maryland this flu season, according to the Maryland Health Department.
MHD reported the findings in their weekly report about influenza in Maryland. They report seven people died from the flu in Maryland in just one week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported high flu activity in Maryland and Virginia and 34 other states. The CDC classified Maryland’s flu activity as being widespread as well.
For the week ending on Jan. 18, there were 2,670 visits to area doctors for flu-like illnesses. So far this season there have been 25,754 cases of flu-like illnesses reported to the Maryland Health Department.
In Maryland, Influenza B/Victoria has been the predominant strain of the flu since Nov. 30.
The CDC recommends that all people 6 months and older should take the flu shot.
