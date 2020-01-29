ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — So far, one person in Maryland has met the criteria to test for coronavirus and is currently waiting for the test results to come back.
Governor Larry Hogan said the Maryland Department of Health has issued guidance to Maryland physicians and is coordinating with Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on protocols for incoming flights.
Meanwhile, local health departments are working with colleges throughout the state. MDH is also closely monitoring the situation both in the U.S. and in China.
Gov. Hogan reiterated there is no need for immediate concern.
“While there is no need for immediate concern, we are taking this issue very seriously, and we encourage Marylanders to stay informed.” He said in part in a statement.