By Annie Rose Ramos
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University’s program called Hopkins Local hosted a job fair Wednesday morning.

The program pledges to push for diversity and job equality in Baltimore.

“We are committing to diversity being a cornerstone of this work to supporting small businesses,” Alicia Wilson, of Johns Hopkins University, said.

The program has created nearly 1,500 jobs for city residents and over $100 million for local vendors.

The event was Iris Aikins-Afful’s first job fair.

“I’ve never got something like this before,” she said. “So I guess networking and getting more information in general.”

Her dream is to do something in science.

“I’ve always had a passion for it,” she said. “I love discovery and learning how things work and develop.”

