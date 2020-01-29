Comments
FORRESTVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a person was injured when their car struck a guardrail.
At around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday morning, troopers responded to the crash at southbound I-495 at Central Ave.
A Chevrolet Camaro, driven by James Douglas Perry III, 22, of Abingdon, lost control of the vehicle and went into the guardrail.
Perry was the only person in the car and was taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.