



Maryland athletes are honoring the love NBA star Kobe Bryant had for his daughters.

Bryant along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday with seven others — including two beloved coaches, two of Gianna’s teammates.

ESPN anchor Elle Duncan shared a 2018 interview with Bryant at an ESPN event. Duncan was eight months pregnant told Bryant it was a girl.

“High-five me, girls are the best,” Bryant told Duncan.

She asked him for advice and if he wanted more children.

“I would have five more girls if I could,” Bryant told her. “I’m a girl dad.”

Since Duncan reaired the interview, the hashtag #GirlDad has been trending nationwide with athletes, coaches, sports reporters, celebrities and fans sharing the beauty of father-daughter relationships.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram replied to Duncan’s tweet with a photo of his daughters at Disney.

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III shared this photo with his daughters and his wife on Twitter.

Orioles first basemen Chris Davis also shared a photo with his daughters: “Grateful to be a #girldad.”

Bowie Baysox manager Buck Britton tweeted: “Blessed everyday to be daddy to this angel #girldad.”

Blessed everyday to be daddy to this angel #girldad pic.twitter.com/qB0Kft1mBQ — Buck Britton (@BuckInHere) January 29, 2020

Read more about #GirlDad on CBS News