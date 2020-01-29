Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Young announced Wednesday his Clean It Up! Campaign to tackle the city’s sanitation and trash issues.
His campaign will include eight data-informed cleaning initiatives.
The mayor said the initiatives will include the following:
- Eliminate The Cleaning Backlog: By April 1, the backlog of key 311 cleaning service requests will be deleted in order to provide an equitable service to residents in 2020 and beyond.
- Hold Repeat Violators Accountable: An increase in enforcement measures to hold people and businesses responsible for repeated sanitation violations such as illegal dumping.
- Mayor Young’s Pothole Challenge: A fifty-day pothole-filling challenge, starting on February 12.
- Small Haulers Pilot: Expanding the small haulers program to encourage participation and reduce barrier.
- Care-A-Lot Expansion: Expanding the Care-A-Lot programs to empower communities to beautify their own neighborhoods.
- Clean & Safe Communities: CitiStat will review data to identify neighborhoods that need, further cleaning efforts.
- Gateways Initiative: Cleaning 19 roads with the most traffic and cleanliness challenges.
- Communities Pitch-In: Communities can collaborate with the city to do community cleanups by submitting a service request.
“This new data-driven initiative will provide direction and accountability for our city’s cleaning efforts,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Moran