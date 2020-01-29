  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Schools, Local TV, Marylalnd News, Maryland, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Office of Emergency Management reported a natural gas leak at a Baltimore City School on Wednesday.

The students at the Historic Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Elementary School were all moved to an unaffected area of the building.

Baltimore Fire Hazmat Team and BGE are on the scene to try to find and stop the leak.

Five minutes later, Baltimore OEM tweeted out a similar tweet to their first one, but this time said there was an unusual odor, with no mention of a leak.

The previous tweet was deleted.

This story is developing. 

Comments

Leave a Reply