BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s love for Old Bay broke the Internet Wednesday.
McCormick announced they would be selling an Old Bay hot sauce on Tuesday and about midday Wednesday it was for sale on their website.
But within an hour it was all gone.
“Your for all things OLD BAY may have broken the Internet. Thanks for always being ready to try something new. SOLD OUT, but RESTOCKING. Please stay tuned!,” Old Bay tweeted.
Until they restock, you may have to just create your own using Frank’s Red Hot and Old Bay seasoning.
If you did pick one up, let us know how it tastes!!