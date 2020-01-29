Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who said he was robbed and lit on fire in east Baltimore in early January has changed his story, police say.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who said he was robbed and lit on fire in east Baltimore in early January has changed his story, police say.
The 59-year-old man had said someone had stolen his wallet and headphones, then set the back of his head on fire in the 2600 block of McElderry Street early in the morning on January 2.
Police: Man Robbed, Lit On Fire In East Baltimore
During the investigation, the man confessed that, in fact, he was not robbed during the incident.
Detectives now believe that he was involved in illegal drug activity with a woman who then set him on fire on purpose.
Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and are now attempting to locate the female suspect.