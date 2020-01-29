Comments
ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — An Elkridge man was found guilty Wednesday of four counts of human trafficking.
Court documents say Ronald Willis Cheek, 49, engaged in the human trafficking of four women at an Elkridge motel last year.
Howard County police got a tip on July 10 about suspicious activity at the Terrace Motel in the 6200 block of Washington Boulevard. When they arrived they found four women, ranging in age from 20 to 28, with Cheek. He was taken into custody on an open warrant from Virginia.
Officers recognized signs of human trafficking and after investigating filed charges against Cheek on July 11.