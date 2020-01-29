  • WJZ 13On Air

NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Troopers came to the rescue of a furry citizen Tuesday night.

Bruiser, the bulldog, was struck by a car on Pulaski Highway and Rogers Road in North East.

Troopers from the North East barrack found Bruiser and brought him back to the barrack to be reunited with family.

