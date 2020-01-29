Comments
NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Troopers came to the rescue of a furry citizen Tuesday night.
Bruiser, the bulldog, was struck by a car on Pulaski Highway and Rogers Road in North East.
Troopers from the North East barrack found Bruiser and brought him back to the barrack to be reunited with family.
.@mdsp troopers were called to Pulaski Highway and Rogers Rd. last evening for the report of a dog that had been struck by a car. "Bruiser" was brought back to @MSPNorthEast where he was reunited with his owners. Job well done Cpl. Boyce & Tfc. Gustaitis! pic.twitter.com/l81yuHDrnp
— MD State Police (@MDSP) January 29, 2020