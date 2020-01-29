BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Super Bowl is this Sunday in Miami. As the San Francisco 49ers get ready to faceoff the Kansas City Chiefs, many football fans around Maryland are gearing up for their own watch parties — and planning feasts.
The most popular Super Bowl food in Maryland is blue cheese dip, according to a study released by Bid On Equipment.com.
Dip was also the most popular Super Bowl food or snack in 20 out of 51 states.
When it comes to the most popular dip, 7-layer dip leads as the favorite in seven different states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Texas.
When it comes to the second favorite dip, buffalo chicken dip took a close second as the favorite dip in six different states including Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Hawaii and Florida.
LIST | Super Bowl Parties In Baltimore
Delaware also favors blue cheese dip, while in Virginia it’s cocktail weiners. Pennslyvania favors hot cheese dip.
BOE used Google Trends to make their determinations.
For more information on what other states are snacking on during the Super Bowl, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan