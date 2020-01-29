Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sunny, dry, and again, a day of above-normal temperatures.
Clear overnight and chilly with lows in the 20s, normal is now 25.
Thursday should be a cooler day, with a mix of sun and some clouds and a high of 40 expected.
Milder air and clouds return for the end of the week with a chance of a little rain by Friday night.
A shower is possible both early Saturday and early Sunday. Much milder air will make it feel like April by Monday, and it will continue into midweek! Bob Turk