By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sunny, dry, and again, a day of above-normal temperatures.

Clear overnight and chilly with lows in the 20s, normal is now 25.

Thursday should be a cooler day, with a mix of sun and some clouds and a high of 40 expected.

Milder air and clouds return for the end of the week with a chance of a little rain by Friday night.

A shower is possible both early Saturday and early Sunday. Much milder air will make it feel like April by Monday, and it will continue into midweek! Bob Turk

