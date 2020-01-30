Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in west Baltimore on Thursday.
Police responded to the 2100 block of Vine Street for a reported shooting Thursday afternoon at 2:14 p.m. and found the man in the 100 block of North Smallwood Street
The man died a short time later at Shock Trauma.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan